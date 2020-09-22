Advertisement

Dakota Bark Park in Minot reopening

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District announced the reopening of the Dakota Bark Park’s original location Sept. 22.

The park was temporary relocated across the street back in 2018 due to the Souris River flood protection project plans.

The park district said they are eager to get dogs and patrons back to the park.

“The park turned out great. It’s a little different terrain that it was before, it was fairly flat. Now we have some terrain on the dog park. Different amenities and just a great project. It turned out really nice and we are very excited to have it open again,” said Minot Park District Executive Director Ron Merritt.

The Bark Park is located at 705 Highway 83 Bypass.

It has amenities for all dogs including large fenced in play areas, water spouts, and dog pods.

The park closes at 11 p.m. every night and reopens at 5 a.m.

