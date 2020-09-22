Collision involving train, vehicle near Foxholm

FOXHOLM, N.D. – Crews with Canadian Pacific rail were on scene northwest of Foxholm Tuesday afternoon, cleaning up following an incident between a CP train and a vehicle.

Details are unclear, including if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

As of 2:30 p.m., the train remained stopped on the tracks while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the incident.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Canadian Pacific to learn more.

