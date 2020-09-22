Century Football to play first game in 22 days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday will mark the first game for the Century football team in 22 days. Last season, the Patriots played two games with only a three day gap in between.

After the Patriots met Mandan on Sept. 4, there was a bye week for the WDA.

Then Century missed a contest against Williston because the Coyotes were dealing with COVID-19.

Ron Wingenbach, Century Head Coach: “Well I tell you what it’s really kind of thrown a wrench into the practice plans and the continuity of a regular season. You usually meet on the weekends and prep for the next team and so on so a lot of that has changed. You know the kids have done of handling it probably better than the coaching staff so we’re really looking forward to this Saturday.”

It’s a Saturday showdown with Minot. It’s also homecoming for the Patriots who had to move all of those activities back eight days because they were not allowed to play last week.

Century is 2-0 and the number one ranked team in Class-AAA.

