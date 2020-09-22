Advertisement

Bond reduced for man accused of having part in stabbing

A Morton County Judge reduced bond for a man accused of taking part in stabbing a man at the Sliver Dollar Street Dance.
A Morton County Judge reduced bond for a man accused of taking part in stabbing a man at the Sliver Dollar Street Dance.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge reduced bond for a man accused of taking part in stabbing a man at the Sliver Dollar Street Dance.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Kinsella-Greff had his bond reduced from $100,000 to $5,000.

Mandan Police say Kinsella-Greff and three other suspects we’re a part of a group that stabbed a 33-year-old man.

Kinsella-Greff is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nationwide housing market shortage has not yet hit ND

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Realtors say they’ve noticed a nationwide shortage of houses for sale.

News

Regulators: oil faces most uncertain future ever

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Oil producers in North Dakota must make hard decisions this time of year, as demand slows during the winter.

News

Flood protection project closes road in Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The city of Burlington is continuing construction on the flood protection. The newest development of the plan will be closing Cherry Street.

News

Mandan school administrators consider transition to face-to-face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Mandan Public School board heard a COVID-19 update from assistant superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, and he is considering transitioning all students back to face-to-face teaching.

News

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students attend school completely online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many but not all colleges across North Dakota returned face-to-face this fall.

Latest News

News

Special education teacher said this year has gone well so far, but nothing beats face-to-face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic is different for all teachers.

News

Minot State Pride Club raises rainbow flag on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot State University pride club raised the rainbow flag on campus Tuesday. This comes amid controversy surrounding the raising of that flag in the city of Minot.

News

Dakota Bark Park in Minot reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Park District announced the reopening of the Dakota Bark Park’s original location Sept. 22.

VOD Recording

Minot City Council to form flag policy amid pride flag debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Night Report

News

The city explains why some Bismarck property values have gone down while taxes go up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
People in Bismarck have been taking to social media to express concern over their property values decreasing while their taxes have increased.