Bond reduced for man accused of having part in stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge reduced bond for a man accused of taking part in stabbing a man at the Sliver Dollar Street Dance.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Kinsella-Greff had his bond reduced from $100,000 to $5,000.

Mandan Police say Kinsella-Greff and three other suspects we’re a part of a group that stabbed a 33-year-old man.

Kinsella-Greff is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

