Advertisement

Bismarck Fall Clean-Up goes on after Spring Clean-Up was canceled due to COVID-19

Fall Clean-Up
Fall Clean-Up(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Clean-up for Bismarck residents is still going to happen.

Previously, Public Works Service operations canceled Spring Clean-Up in effort to protect their workforce from exposure to COVID-19.

Director of Public Works Jeff Heintz said they canceled Spring Clean-Up because there was so much still unknown about COVID-19.

He says they’ve learn a lot about the virus over the summer so they’ve been able to change the way they operate.

Now workers either work alone or with one other person and both are wearing masks.

“We’ve been doing that on the landfill routes, pretty much all summer and we haven’t been transmitting the disease so we feel that we can move ahead and move forward kind of getting back to allowing people to put the items out for clean-up and letting us pick those up,” said Heintz.

New with this year’s Fall Clean-Up is free disposal all this week at the Bismarck Municipal Landfill during regular business hours.

Any Bismarck residents who displays their recent 2020 city water bill will have not have to pay for disposal.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bioscience grant money available for ND companies fighting COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he hopes the next big company in bioscience innovation comes from North Dakota.

News

Peace Garden gala goes virtual in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The International Peace Garden’s annual fundraiser is going virtual this year because of coronavirus.

News

Minot City Council to form flag policy amid pride flag debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The controversy earlier this month surrounding the raising of the pride flag in Minot spilled over into Monday night’s city council meeting once more.

VOD Recording

Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Dock-diving dog from Burlington making splash on world stage

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

As gun sales increase, so does the use of education classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Century High School students host their own Walk for Down Syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck to consider COVID Shelter for the vulnerable

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-21-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Votes already cast in District 4 as the State Supreme Court hears a case on their ballot’s legality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The state Supreme Court heard initial arguments on Monday, Sept. 21 on New Town State Representative Terry Jones' eligibility to run for re-election.