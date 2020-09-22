Bismarck Fall Clean-Up goes on after Spring Clean-Up was canceled due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Clean-up for Bismarck residents is still going to happen.

Previously, Public Works Service operations canceled Spring Clean-Up in effort to protect their workforce from exposure to COVID-19.

Director of Public Works Jeff Heintz said they canceled Spring Clean-Up because there was so much still unknown about COVID-19.

He says they’ve learn a lot about the virus over the summer so they’ve been able to change the way they operate.

Now workers either work alone or with one other person and both are wearing masks.

“We’ve been doing that on the landfill routes, pretty much all summer and we haven’t been transmitting the disease so we feel that we can move ahead and move forward kind of getting back to allowing people to put the items out for clean-up and letting us pick those up,” said Heintz.

New with this year’s Fall Clean-Up is free disposal all this week at the Bismarck Municipal Landfill during regular business hours.

Any Bismarck residents who displays their recent 2020 city water bill will have not have to pay for disposal.

