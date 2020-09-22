Bioscience grant money available for ND companies fighting COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he hopes the next big company in bioscience innovation comes from North Dakota. The Department of Agriculture help with some CARES Act money to get them there.

Goehring says the state has $577,800 left in grant money for companies that can help find ways to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s out of $5 million total.

That includes virus screening technologies, antibody therapies, and sanitization technologies.

“Bobcat, Melrose, Steiger, those were all little companies here in North Dakota and went on to be something great. If this is an opportunity to give a little company a shot in the arm, who’s to say they wouldn’t be a big fish in a big pond later on?” said Goehring.

Goehring says there are about 20 companies doing bioscience research in the state. The companies will have to match 25% in funding to get the grant.

