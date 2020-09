BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of the staples of the fall season in the Bismarck-Mandan area and it’s happening this weekend.

Applefest will take place Sept. 27 with a few twists. Sara Kelsch is the Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center and she’s here to fill us in on what’s different this year and what’s the same.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.