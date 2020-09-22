Advertisement

AAA & AA Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It will be 22 days between games for the Century football team when the Patriots play Minot on Saturday, Sept. 26, but when they kickoff, Ron Wingenbach’s team will do so as the number one ranked team in Class-AAA.         

Century, along with West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck are all getting first-place consideration by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association in the weekly poll.         

St. Mary’s is a unanimous number one in Class-AA but the Saints are off this week. Their game against Turtle Mountain was cancelled early in the season.

AAA Football                   RECORD  PTS     LW   

1. Century (11)     2-0   72   1st

2. W.F. Sheyenne (3)   4-0   67   2nd

3. Bismarck High (2)   3-0   49   3rd

4. Fargo Davies        4-0   29   5th

5. Fargo Shanley       3-1   20   4th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (3-0)  

AA Football                             RECORD  PTS  LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (16)  4-0   80   1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley  3-1   62   4th

3. Kindred                   2-0   41   3rd

4. Beulah                     3-1    38   2nd

5. Valley City               1-1   15   5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Central Cass (2-1)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Cooper Bohl said he’s happy to represent South Prairie on the field.

Sports

Legacy Tennis - WDA Champs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s the final week of the WDA Tennis regular season and there is no drama as to who the number one seed for the playoffs will be.

News

New 4K scoreboard installed at Minot’s Maysa Arena

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Maysa Arena ice crew got to work Friday installing a brand-new scoreboard above the Pepsi Rink, with costs completely covered by Northern Bottling Company and Pepsi of Minot.

Sports

Imperials Sports postponement

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
A positive COVID case in the Napoleon Public School has impacted the Imperials sports schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Different high school football divisions in 2021

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The 11-Man high school football division’s in North Dakota will have new names next year and the two largest classes will also have a new number of teams in them.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Bismarck High School Senior Sean Korsmo is off to a super start in 2020 after seeking out a unique form of training during the summer.

Sports

Dean Blais named to USA Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Former Minot Boys Hockey and North Dakota Men’s Hockey Coach Dean Blais was named to the 2020 USA Hockey Hall of Fame class after a 40-year coaching career.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Tuesday’s Bismarck vs. Century soccer game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Century High School Activities Director Ben Lervick announced that the Bismarck vs. Century soccer game scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.