AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It will be 22 days between games for the Century football team when the Patriots play Minot on Saturday, Sept. 26, but when they kickoff, Ron Wingenbach’s team will do so as the number one ranked team in Class-AAA.

Century, along with West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck are all getting first-place consideration by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association in the weekly poll.

St. Mary’s is a unanimous number one in Class-AA but the Saints are off this week. Their game against Turtle Mountain was cancelled early in the season.

AAA Football RECORD PTS LW

1. Century (11) 2-0 72 1st

2. W.F. Sheyenne (3) 4-0 67 2nd

3. Bismarck High (2) 3-0 49 3rd

4. Fargo Davies 4-0 29 5th

5. Fargo Shanley 3-1 20 4th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (3-0)

AA Football RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (16) 4-0 80 1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-1 62 4th

3. Kindred 2-0 41 3rd

4. Beulah 3-1 38 2nd

5. Valley City 1-1 15 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Central Cass (2-1)

