2021 Minot budget approved
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved on second reading the 2021 budget at Monday night’s meeting.
The budget comes in at $143.5 million, which is more than 45% less than the 2020 budget.
The city’s Finance Director indicated the drop from year-to-year was due largely to a lull in acquisitions and large infrastructure projects.
The full budget can be found here: https://www.minotnd.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/543
