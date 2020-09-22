2021 Minot budget approved

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved on second reading the 2021 budget at Monday night’s meeting.

The budget comes in at $143.5 million, which is more than 45% less than the 2020 budget.

The city’s Finance Director indicated the drop from year-to-year was due largely to a lull in acquisitions and large infrastructure projects.

The full budget can be found here: https://www.minotnd.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/543

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.