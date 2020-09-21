Visiting room upgrades for prison residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of the expanding digital communication for family visits in the state penitentiary, there are also some changes coming to the physical meeting rooms too.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Project Armchair are teaming up to redesign the meeting spaces more family-friendly.

Project Armchair is donating books for families to read together, and will let the kids take the books home with them.

“These individuals are part of our communities. They’re a part of us. They’re going to be coming back. We want them to have healthy, vibrant relationships while they’re incarcerated, that way those relationships can continue when they are returned to our communities,” said Lea Quam, Deputy Director of Transitional Planning Services

The DOCR hopes to have their expanded video conferencing and remodels set up and functional within a few months.

