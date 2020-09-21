Sporting Chance helps North Dakotans with disabilities prepare for pheasant hunting season

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Pheasant hunting season is a couple weeks away, that’s just enough time to brush up on hunting skills. However, that may be difficult for those with disabilities so Sporting Chance teamed up with the Capital City Sporting Clays for a second shot at hunting.

Mark Unterseher has been hunting with his father since he was young.

“[I’ve hunted] pheasant, geese, duck, turkeys, deer," said Sporting Chance participant, Mark Unterseher.

But five years ago while Mark was tree trimming he fell 28 feet, leaving him a wheelchair.

“I was actually pretty fortune to be alive,” said Unterseher.

Even the chair couldn’t stop him from his passion. With the upcoming season, he’s working to improve his aim with the help of a North Dakota nonprofit. Sporting Chance.

“It’s important because a lot of people [with disabilities] don’t get the opportunity to go. We have all of the equipment so that we can get them out there,” said Sporting Chance president, Brian Haag.

“With this wind coming up here, I want you to move her left eye to about right here," said Capital City Sporting Clays owner, Mark Sandness to a participant.

In 1987 Mark Sandness was badly burned at work, he also wanted to re-gain his hunting skills.

“That was a nice shot," said Sandness to another participant.

So Mark Sandness opened what’s now called the Capital City Sporting Clays.

“You have to be open to learn. You have to be open...and once you’re open and you want to try different things and you’re going to fail. But you’re going to learn from that failure,” said Sandness.

He said one of the reasons he continues teaching is watching people hit their first clay bird.

Pheasant hunting season starts October 10th. Sporting Chance plans to take members on a hunt later next month.

