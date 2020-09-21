Advertisement

Results of Friday’s COVID-19 testing exercise at Minot State

Minot State University
Minot State University(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The results are in from the latest COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University.

Out of 321 tests administered, there were 17 positives, with two results still pending. As of Monday afternoon, there are 66 active cases among students, faculty, and staff. The next mass testing events are this Wednesday and Saturday at the Minot State Dome at 9 a.m.

