Advertisement

Rail Safety Week events in North Dakota

Rail Safety Week
Rail Safety Week(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Sept. 21 through 27 is rail safety week.

Operation Lifesaver of Dakotas, a non-profit rail safety education organization, is teaming up with multiple organizations across the state to raise awareness about rail way safety.

The organizations involved will host events to increase rail safety awareness for the general public.

There is an emphasis on commercial drivers, farmers, new drivers, and trespassers.

There will be two events in Minot, both on Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 to 8:30 am.

Both rail safety events will be at the Minot Amtrak Depot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

News

Visiting room upgrades for prison residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Project Armchair is donating books for families to read together, and will let the kids take the books home with them.

News

Unconventional Cookies: Bismarck artist starts sweet business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sometimes, life’s biggest flops end up being a life-changing moment.

News

Fire destroys maintenance shed at Kist Livestock Auction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is not yet know.

Latest News

News

Sunday: 6.1% daily rate; 5,964 tests, 352 positive

Updated: 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car crash

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

News

New, less invasive COVID-19 test comes to North Dakota

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The University of North Dakota, Bismarck State College, and Fargo Public Health will be the first sites testing out the pilot.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game biologists conduct roadside brood counts

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Mike Anderson
The regular North Dakota pheasant season opens Saturday October 10th.

News

Opening weekend at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch and Grandpa Al’s Hayrides

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
Chase Dauenhauer, owns Grandpa Al’s Hayrides. He said this is a dream come true.

News

Bismarck church and Missouri non-profit donate groceries to hundreds of families

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
Pastor Daniel Kent said they plan to deliver any leftover food to a homeless shelter.