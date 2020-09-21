Rail Safety Week events in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – Sept. 21 through 27 is rail safety week.

Operation Lifesaver of Dakotas, a non-profit rail safety education organization, is teaming up with multiple organizations across the state to raise awareness about rail way safety.

The organizations involved will host events to increase rail safety awareness for the general public.

There is an emphasis on commercial drivers, farmers, new drivers, and trespassers.

There will be two events in Minot, both on Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 to 8:30 am.

Both rail safety events will be at the Minot Amtrak Depot.

