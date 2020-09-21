Parshall Schools returns to distance learning amid COVID cases

PARSHALL, N.D. – Teachers and all 295 students in the Parshall School District will be switching back to distance learning after the school was notified by parents of three positive COVID-19 cases, after receiving the results of a mass testing event held last Friday.

Students and staff were cleared out of the building after school began on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, students will be distance learning for the next 14 days.

Administrators confirmed that the positive students did have contact with both school buildings, and students who may have had close contact with the positive cases will be contacted.

Faculty said the school started the first two weeks of the semester with distance learning and were prepared to make the switch back.

According to Parshall Superintendent Shane Sagert, students and faculty were able to clear out of the building quickly and efficiently and quickly.

“I found out basically by 9:00 that we had to do this, and by 9:30 we were rolling the busses out to bring the kids back out. So yeah, it was a matter of minutes and we were dismissed,” said Sagert.

Elementary classes will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Sports are also being postponed with no games or practices until Oct. 5.

