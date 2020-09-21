Parents warned about scam involving Legacy High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spokesperson for Bismarck Public Schools say Legacy High School has been used as part of an out-of-state scam.

Renae Hoffmann Walker, director of community relations, says the caller is stating he works with Sports Media and is asking for sponsorships for Legacy High School.

According to the company, the calls are a scam.

Hoffmann Walker says the incident has been reported to the North Dakota Consumer Protection division.

She added that parents are encouraged to call the school or school district to determine the legitimacy of items being sold, advertising, and sponsorships.

