Advertisement

NDDOT grants fund extra patrols focused on decreasing crashes

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past week, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department conducted one of many Department of Transportation’s overtime stings.

The operations are funded through grants and focus on decreasing crashes and fatalities in North Dakota.

Each month the department focuses on a different issue, such as DUI, minor in consumption, or distracted driving.

It’s super important crashes happen, usually for one of three reasons, either somebody is distracted, somebody’s intoxicated or they’re speeding. Those are the big three," said Burleigh County Sheriffs Department Corporal, Taylor Wray.

In the month of September, deputies issues 55 distracted driving citations.

Department leaders say they were just awarded grants for 2021, and will have another sting operation in November.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sporting Chance helps North Dakotans with disabilities prepare for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Pheasant hunting season starts October 10th. Sporting Chance plans to take members on a hunt later next month.

News

Rail Safety Week events in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Both rail safety events will be at the Minot Amtrak Depot.

News

Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

News

Visiting room upgrades for prison residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Project Armchair is donating books for families to read together, and will let the kids take the books home with them.

Latest News

News

Unconventional Cookies: Bismarck artist starts sweet business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sometimes, life’s biggest flops end up being a life-changing moment.

News

Fire destroys maintenance shed at Kist Livestock Auction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is not yet know.

News

Sunday: 6.1% daily rate; 5,964 tests, 352 positive

Updated: 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car crash

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

News

New, less invasive COVID-19 test comes to North Dakota

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The University of North Dakota, Bismarck State College, and Fargo Public Health will be the first sites testing out the pilot.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game biologists conduct roadside brood counts

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Mike Anderson
The regular North Dakota pheasant season opens Saturday October 10th.