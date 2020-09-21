NDDOT grants fund extra patrols focused on decreasing crashes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This past week, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department conducted one of many Department of Transportation’s overtime stings.

The operations are funded through grants and focus on decreasing crashes and fatalities in North Dakota.

Each month the department focuses on a different issue, such as DUI, minor in consumption, or distracted driving.

It’s super important crashes happen, usually for one of three reasons, either somebody is distracted, somebody’s intoxicated or they’re speeding. Those are the big three," said Burleigh County Sheriffs Department Corporal, Taylor Wray.

In the month of September, deputies issues 55 distracted driving citations.

Department leaders say they were just awarded grants for 2021, and will have another sting operation in November.

