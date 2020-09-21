Advertisement

Minot’s Kristi Reinke named North Dakota Teacher of the Year

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Kristi Reinke, a teacher at Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, has been named North Dakota 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Reinke teachers social studies at Jim Hill.

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, presented Reinke with the award Monday at Memorial Hall in the state Capitol.

The other finalists for the award included Jana Gudmundson from Park River, Dana Kasowski of Wahpeton, and Cory Volk, of South Central in Bismarck.

Reinke is the second-straight Minot-area teacher to win the award after Sara Medalen at Sunnyside Elementary in Minot won for 2020.

