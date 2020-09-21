Man arrested for string of burglaries in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested a man for his involvement in multiple industrial business burglaries.

Forty-seven-year-old Roy Norris is accused of breaking into eight businesses and stealing cash since Sept. 9.

Detectives caught Norris attempting to force his way into JP Steel and Supply early Sunday morning, where they arrested him.

According to Police, Norris has a history of burglary and is from Florida.

Norris is charged with burglary, and false information to law enforcement. Officer say addition counts of burglary are pending.

Norris also has active arrest warrants out of Kentucky and Tennessee.

