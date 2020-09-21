Advertisement

Man arrested for string of burglaries in Dickinson

(AP)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested a man for his involvement in multiple industrial business burglaries.

Forty-seven-year-old Roy Norris is accused of breaking into eight businesses and stealing cash since Sept. 9.

Detectives caught Norris attempting to force his way into JP Steel and Supply  early Sunday morning, where they arrested him.

According to Police, Norris has a history of burglary and is from Florida.

Norris is charged with burglary, and  false information to law enforcement. Officer say addition counts of burglary are pending.

Norris also has active arrest warrants out of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Government worker sentenced for stealing from Knife River Indian Villages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man was sentenced last week after prosecutors say he stole $10,000 in property from the Knife River Indian Village.

News

NDDOT grants fund extra patrols focused on decreasing crashes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Each month the department focuses on a different issue, such as DUI, minor in consumption, or distracted driving.

News

Sporting Chance helps North Dakotans with disabilities prepare for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Pheasant hunting season starts October 10th. Sporting Chance plans to take members on a hunt later next month.

News

Rail Safety Week events in North Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Both rail safety events will be at the Minot Amtrak Depot.

Latest News

News

Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

News

Visiting room upgrades for prison residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Project Armchair is donating books for families to read together, and will let the kids take the books home with them.

News

Unconventional Cookies: Bismarck artist starts sweet business

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sometimes, life’s biggest flops end up being a life-changing moment.

News

Fire destroys maintenance shed at Kist Livestock Auction

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is not yet know.

News

Sunday: 6.1% daily rate; 5,964 tests, 352 positive

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car crash

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.