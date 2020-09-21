Advertisement

Legacy Tennis - WDA Champs

(WHSV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the final week of the WDA Tennis regular season and there is no drama as to who the number one seed for the playoffs will be. The Legacy Sabers have already locked in the conference title.

Scott McPherson’s team has played ten times and it has won all ten, plus Legacy has a 76-14 record in matches so far this season.                  The Sabers were the pre-season pick but it’s always nice to back up the pollster’s predictions.

“Our top four guys are experienced players with good leadership at the very top, probably one of the finest leaders I’ve ever had in my years of coaching in Corby Svihovec and it’s not just during season it’s outside of the season as well so I’m fortunate to have some real quality kids back and then good leaders for the younger guys who are at the bottom of our lineup getting some experience,” said Scott McPherson, Legacy High School head coach,

The Sabers host Jamestown on Tuesday and Bismarck on Thursday.

