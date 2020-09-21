Advertisement

How ND feels about Ginsburg replacement timeline

How ND feels about Ginsburg replacement timeline(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few days after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, talks have already started over her replacement. Not necessarily who it should be, but when the decision should be made.

In 2016, then-Justice Antonin Scalia died nine months before election day. Former President Barack Obama nominated a candidate, but the Republican-held Senate refused to hold a hearing to confirm him.

Ginsburg died less than two months before the election, and reports say the Supreme Court could have a new justice before the vote is counted.

But, North Dakota’s delegation says there are enough differences between 2016 and 2020 to justify a different approach.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said it’s a matter of party rule: “In 2016... We had divided government and the Presidency and the Senate were held by different parties. When a vacancy has occurred on the Supreme Court under that circumstance, the precedent since the 1880s has been to wait for the people to break the tie in the election.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said: “I support whichever path forward gives us the best opportunity to confirm a conservative justice while retaining control of the White House and the Senate.”

In the other chamber, House Democrats have yet to rule out impeachment as an option to slow the nomination process until after the election; arguing the Senate Republicans are being hypocritical in filling the seat so soon to November.

“I think that has to be on the table, because we’re looking at a very gigantic majority on the Court based on seats that have question marks behind them,” Democratic candidate for the U.S. House Zach Raknerud said.

So far, two Republican Senators said they won’t support filling the vacancy before the election. That still gives Republicans a two-vote margin if they choose to move forward with the process.

