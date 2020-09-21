GSI dismissed, man pleads guilty to delivery charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man signed a plea agreement on Monday, dismissing a gross sexual imposition charge and pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dustin Wolf pleaded guilty to providing a Bismarck woman with marijuana in December 2019.

The woman, who was also the victim, said the GSI charge was “all a big mis-understanding.”

Wolf was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation.

