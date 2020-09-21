GSI dismissed, man pleads guilty to delivery charge
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man signed a plea agreement on Monday, dismissing a gross sexual imposition charge and pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dustin Wolf pleaded guilty to providing a Bismarck woman with marijuana in December 2019.
The woman, who was also the victim, said the GSI charge was “all a big mis-understanding.”
Wolf was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation.
