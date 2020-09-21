Government worker sentenced for stealing from Knife River Indian Villages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was sentenced last week after prosecutors say he stole $10,000 in property from the Knife River Indian Village.

Forty-two-year-old Charles Folk took a plea agreement, which dismissed one of the theft of government property charges.

Folk was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation, for the second theft of government charge.

Court documents say Folk stole property from the park between 2017 and 2019.

