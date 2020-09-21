Final suspect arrested in connection to Mandan stabbing
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The fourth suspect wanted in a stabbing incident was arrested Monday morning.
Forty-eight-year-old Nash Wollan was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang.
Wollan and three other suspects are accused of stabbing a man at the Silver Dollar street dance in July.
His bond is set at $50,000.
