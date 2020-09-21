Final suspect arrested in connection to Mandan stabbing

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The fourth suspect wanted in a stabbing incident was arrested Monday morning.

Forty-eight-year-old Nash Wollan was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

Wollan and three other suspects are accused of stabbing a man at the Silver Dollar street dance in July.

His bond is set at $50,000.

