Final suspect arrested in connection to Mandan stabbing

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The fourth suspect wanted in a stabbing incident was arrested Monday morning.

Forty-eight-year-old Nash Wollan was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

Wollan and three other suspects are accused of stabbing a man at the Silver Dollar street dance in July.

His bond is set at $50,000.

