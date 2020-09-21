Advertisement

Dock-diving dog from Burlington making splash on world stage

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – Often, we think of our pets as the best. However, one dog in Burlington really is the best

Meet Bentley. He may look like an ordinary pup, but this five-year-old canine holds world titles.

“I never thought that we would be where we are with him being number one with extreme vertical, number two golden retriever in the world for iron dog and big air this season,” said Team B handler Kayla Wolff.

Four years ago, Wolff noticed her dogs were really good at jumping of their boat at the lake and decided to take them to a local competition.

“We did it the one year and Bentley jumped like 13 feet something, then the next year we went he jumped like 20 feet. My husband and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Okay, I think we have something here,’” said Wolff.

Since the first event in Minot, Bentley has been in more than 15 competitions across the country.

When he hits his personal bests, he knows he a good boy.

“He’ll usually come off the dock and he will roll on his back and he expects belly rubs. He just knows,” said Wolff.

Bentley is often joined by his partner Bailey and their pup Boston, creating Team B.

In the upcoming weeks, Team B will be traveling to Iowa to compete at the Dock Dogs 2020 World Championships.

To keep up with Bentley and the other dogs, you can follow Bentley, Bailey and Boston on Facebook.

