Advertisement

Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Texas home

Deputies are looking for a Southeast Texas man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside.
Deputies are looking for a Southeast Texas man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) - Deputies are looking for a man after one woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside his Southeast Texas house, authorities said Sunday.

After responding to a 911 call Saturday evening, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found a woman who had been chained to a bed inside a home near Cleveland, Texas.

The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner, 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano.

Deputies determined the two women cleaned houses for Soriano and were called to the home after he told them he had revealing photos of one of the women.

The woman who survived alleged that Soriano pulled a gun on them, chained her to a bed and assaulted her.

The other woman fled the home, got into her vehicle and crashed into some woods across the street, where the car caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators later found the woman in the car had been shot. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death. Her name has not been released by authorities. The other woman, who used Soriano’s cellphone to call 911, was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say Soriano fled the scene in a gray Ford truck, and he could be armed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony,

News

NDDOT grants fund extra patrols focused on decreasing crashes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Each month the department focuses on a different issue, such as DUI, minor in consumption, or distracted driving.

News

Sporting Chance helps North Dakotans with disabilities prepare for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Pheasant hunting season starts October 10th. Sporting Chance plans to take members on a hunt later next month.

National Politics

Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

National

Over 10 million people under weather warnings ahead of TS Beta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

News

Rail Safety Week events in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Both rail safety events will be at the Minot Amtrak Depot.

News

Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

News

Visiting room upgrades for prison residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Project Armchair is donating books for families to read together, and will let the kids take the books home with them.

News

Unconventional Cookies: Bismarck artist starts sweet business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sometimes, life’s biggest flops end up being a life-changing moment.