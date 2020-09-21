Advertisement

Century High School students host their own Walk for Down Syndrome

Century High School students host their own Walk for Down Syndrome
Century High School students host their own Walk for Down Syndrome(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This annual Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome, formerly known as the Buddy Walk, will take place virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Typically, the event takes place at the capitol.

Now participants are being asked to record themselves walking on trails or neighborhood parks, and upload the photo or video to social media using the hash tag: #DGW2020 to show support.

Century High School students participated in the walk at the capitol, but since the event is virtual this year, they decided to do their own version at school.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, chromosome 21 to be exact.

So Century High Students Walked 21 laps around their track to not only show support for their classmates with down syndrome but also to learn more about the condition.

Walking with her friends, and teaching them about her condition made Century High sophomore Andrea Baez feel special.

“It makes Andrea feel special, it makes everyone feel special will also have Kyle and Makiah that couldn’t be here today, and it really promotes that everyone should be included no matter what,” said sophomore Jewell Berg.

“Well my friends are always here and they’re ready to walk,” sophomore Andrea Baez.

All Peer to Peer Leadership and physical education students participated in the walk and a scavenger hunt.

“They’re learning all about individuals with down syndrome through the scavenger hunt and really learning. The idea was to educate, so that they were able to become aware of how much more alike they are, then they are different,” said CHS Peer to Peer Leadership teacher Sara Bohrer.

The Century High Walk for Down Syndrome will take place over two days since the school is on a hybrid model instruction. This will give all students in those classes the opportunity to show their support.

You can find out more information about this year’s Designer Genes Virtual Walk for Down Syndrome at http://designergenesnd.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parshall Schools returns to distance learning amid COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Teachers and all 295 students in the Parshall School District will be switching back to distance learning after the school was notified by parents of three positive COVID-19 cases, after receiving the results of a mass testing event held last Friday.

News

Bismarck to consider COVID Shelter for the homeless

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Bismarck City Commission plans to vote tomorrow on a setting up a shelter for vulnerable COVID-19 victims.

News

How ND feels about Ginsburg replacement timeline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A few days after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, talks have already started over her replacement. Not necessarily who it should be, but when the decision should be made.

News

As gun sales increase, so does the use of education classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Owners at Prairie Patriot Firearms says they can’t keep their shelves stocked with guns and ammunition due to the on-going demand for weapons.

Latest News

News

GSI dismissed, man pleads guilty to delivery charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man signed a plea agreement on Monday, dismissing a gross sexual imposition charge and pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

News

Results of Friday’s COVID-19 testing exercise at Minot State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The results are in from the latest COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University.

News

Dock-diving dog from Burlington making splash on world stage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Often, we think of our pets as the best. However, one dog in Burlington really is the best

News

29-year-old man charged with murder in Williston homicide investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston Police have charged a man with murder and named a victim following a homicide investigation over the weekend.

News

Water-less Water Globe Shadow Box

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels joins us inside the Michaels classroom to show us how to make a water-less water globe shadow box that is perfect for your Halloween décor.

News

Cultivating Joy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many of us have a hard time seeing positive things in our lives even when they’re right there in front of us.