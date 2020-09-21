Century High School students host their own Walk for Down Syndrome

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This annual Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome, formerly known as the Buddy Walk, will take place virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Typically, the event takes place at the capitol.

Now participants are being asked to record themselves walking on trails or neighborhood parks, and upload the photo or video to social media using the hash tag: #DGW2020 to show support.

Century High School students participated in the walk at the capitol, but since the event is virtual this year, they decided to do their own version at school.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, chromosome 21 to be exact.

So Century High Students Walked 21 laps around their track to not only show support for their classmates with down syndrome but also to learn more about the condition.

Walking with her friends, and teaching them about her condition made Century High sophomore Andrea Baez feel special.

“It makes Andrea feel special, it makes everyone feel special will also have Kyle and Makiah that couldn’t be here today, and it really promotes that everyone should be included no matter what,” said sophomore Jewell Berg.

“Well my friends are always here and they’re ready to walk,” sophomore Andrea Baez.

All Peer to Peer Leadership and physical education students participated in the walk and a scavenger hunt.

“They’re learning all about individuals with down syndrome through the scavenger hunt and really learning. The idea was to educate, so that they were able to become aware of how much more alike they are, then they are different,” said CHS Peer to Peer Leadership teacher Sara Bohrer.

The Century High Walk for Down Syndrome will take place over two days since the school is on a hybrid model instruction. This will give all students in those classes the opportunity to show their support.

You can find out more information about this year’s Designer Genes Virtual Walk for Down Syndrome at http://designergenesnd.com/

