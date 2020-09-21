Advertisement

Bismarck to consider COVID Shelter for the homeless

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission plans to vote tomorrow on a setting up a shelter for vulnerable COVID-19 victims.

The Burleigh-Morton County Task Force has the same goal other task forces and the state as a whole has: protect the vulnerable.

To do that, they’re asking the city of Bismarck to temporarily use rooms of the Bismarck Motor Motel as a shelter for vulnerable people with COVID-19.

According to the proposal, the city of Bismarck would pay more than $1,200 per day and would run until the end of the year.

The Task Force said it “identified a need for shelter management service at a shelter identified to house vulnerable individuals who have contracted COVID-19 or need to quarantine due to close contact.”

“These are individuals who may not be checking in on them, who might not be monitoring symptoms, who might not understand if they need to seek care. And so, significant concern, because often those who are experiencing homelessness or live on the street, also have an underlying medical condition,” said Sara Stolt, Department of Human Services COO.

The city would also hire a 24/7 security team to monitor the resident’s safety.

No residents can leave at any time and guests aren’t allowed in the rooms, except for medical attention, food delivery, and meetings with social services.

According to the proposal, the security company would be paid $42/hour. Or more than $31,000 per month.

While the security wouldn’t hold any legal authority nor can they use force, they can call authorities if residents don’t follow these guidelines. Similar efforts were made statewide.

The Department of Human Services created eight COVID shelters back in April, but only four have been active and have seen 200 adults and children.

“Individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness are just like you and I. And while some of them may have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk, they are people that need care and compassion and a place to shelter,” Stolt said.

In July, the state-run shelters transitioned to local control. Bismarck already had shelter for months, but the contract had run out. This shelter would replace that expired contract.

During the same Tuesday Commission meeting, the city will vote to extend the State of Emergency Declaration for another month declared by Mayor Bakken.

