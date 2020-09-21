Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

MINOT, N.D. – Cooper Bohl said he’s happy to represent South Prairie on the field.

“I’ve been looking forward to this forever. When we got the varsity, it was a big step up. I just look forward to it every year,” said Bohl, senior right tackle/fullback/defensive end.

The Royals played a three-year JV schedule to work on their skills. Bohl says he likes where the team is headed.

“The improvements have been incredible, but we’re still not quite there yet. We have a long ways to go, but we’ve definitely improved a lot over the years,” said Bohl.

Bohl’s head coach Justin Wieseler discussed the impact Cooper has made as a leader, adding he’s got All-State potential.

“Positivity, excitement, always excited to play football. I think that rubs off on the other kids, saying ‘okay, we can be excited to practice too,’” said Wieseler.

“We’ve got to do our job every day, come out to work. I’ve got to pep everybody up, making sure practices are as fun as they can be and make sure we all do our jobs,” said Bohl.

Bohl graduates in 2021, and described what example he wants to leave for future Royals.

“I just want them to have the will or the want to win and to do good, do great things,” said Bohl.

Wieseler said the South Prairie coaching staff saw that Bohl could be a great player from Day 1, with movement skills in the trenches and embracing the physical nature of the game.

