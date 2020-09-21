Advertisement

As gun sales increase, so does the use of education classes

Prairie Patriot has been adding classes to meet the demand of those purchasing guns.
Prairie Patriot has been adding classes to meet the demand of those purchasing guns.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Owners at Prairie Patriot Firearms says they can’t keep their shelves stocked with guns and ammunition due to the on-going demand for weapons.

According to the small arms analytics and forecasting, more than 1.8 million guns have been sold in 2020. That’s a 57% increase from this time last year.

In Mandan, at Prairie Patriot they’re also seeing an increase in gun sales, but they’re educating their buyers on how to be safe when using these new firearms.

Shelves are empty, but the range is full.

“We got to a point where we said we do need to start showing folks and reminding them they do need to get that proper education and training,” said Josette Severson, owner of Prairie Patriot.

Prairie Patriot has been adding classes to meet the demand of those purchasing guns. This year, they launched a new course, for gun buyers over the age of 60 called Silver Bullet.

“I want to have full knowledge and current training on the best practices in the event you have to defend yourself,” said Jim Haskins, a student and gun owner.

Although Haskins has his concealed-carry license in Minnesota, he wants to stay update on North Dakota laws.

“Folks need to understand that every other year the concealed weapons manual changes, it tweaks, it updates. Laws change,” said Severson.

The first-time gun buyer class has been the most requested.

“We’ll show you how to pull the trigger properly, manage recoil,” said Ben Jacobson, an instructor at Prairie Patriot.

Instructors walk students through the proper use of the firearm they are looking to purchase.

“If you decide you’re going to have a protection tool to protect yourself or someone you love or your family, you need to know that there is a responsibility,” said Severson.

Severson said most classes have sold out and they’re working to add more.

