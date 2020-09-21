Advertisement

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid

They’re revealed in an Indiana Jones-like video
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed more than two dozen ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo, an official said Monday.

The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, said Neveine el-Arif, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. She said 13 coffins were found earlier this month in a newly discovered, 11 meter-deep (36 feet) well, and that 14 more were found last week in another well.

Footage shared by the ministry showed colorful sarcophagi decorated with ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, as well as other artifacts the ministry said were found in the two wells.

The Saqqara plateau hosted at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials, ranging from the 1st Dynasty (2920 B.C.-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642).

Archaeologists were still working to determine the origins of the coffins, el-Arif said, adding that more details and “secrets” would likely be announced next month.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in an effort to revive its key tourism sector by attracting more tourists to the country.

El-Arif said further excavations were underway in the necropolis, and more coffins were expected to be found.

Last year, archaeologists found a cache at Saqqara that included hundreds of mummified animals, birds and crocodiles, as well as two mummified lion cubs.

The Saqqara plateau is part of the necropolis of Egypt’s ancient city of Memphis, which also includes Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh and the famed Giza Pyramids. The ruins of Memphis were designed a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.

In October 2019, archaeologists unearthed 30 ancient wooden coffins with inscriptions and paintings in the southern city of Luxor.

The Luxor coffins were moved to be showcased at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which Egypt is building near the Giza Pyramids.

Egypt’s key tourism sector has suffered from the years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, and the sector was dealt a further blow this year by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

News

As gun sales increase, so does the use of education classes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Owners at Prairie Patriot Firearms says they can’t keep their shelves stocked with guns and ammunition due to the on-going demand for weapons.

News

GSI dismissed, man pleads guilty to delivery charge

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man signed a plea agreement on Monday, dismissing a gross sexual imposition charge and pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

News

Results of Friday’s COVID-19 testing exercise at Minot State

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The results are in from the latest COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week.

National

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) reacts to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Egypt unveils wooden coffins buried about 2,500 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

News

Dock-diving dog from Burlington making splash on world stage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Often, we think of our pets as the best. However, one dog in Burlington really is the best

National

Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Halloween in 2020 will feature the first 100% full moon in the Eastern U.S. time zone on Halloween since 1944.

News

29-year-old man charged with murder in Williston homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston Police have charged a man with murder and named a victim following a homicide investigation over the weekend.