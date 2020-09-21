29-year-old man charged with murder in Williston homicide investigation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Police have charged a man with murder and named a victim following a homicide investigation over the weekend.

Police say they found 34-year-old Erica Herrera’s body in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. They arrested and charged 29-year-old Tevin Freeman with murder, a class AA felony, in connection with the case.

Police say Freeman claimed he had left the apartment after an argument and came back to find Herrera unresponsive, but security cameras show that nobody had left the apartment during the time frame in question.

Police say Herrera had multiple injuries to her face, as well as bruising on her arm and shoulder, and Freeman had scratches on his arms. Police say after the interview, Freeman asked what he was looking at, and how he could get the charges dropped down.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.