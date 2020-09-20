Advertisement

Opening weekend at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch and Grandpa Al’s Hayrides

Papa's Pumpkin Patch partnered with Grandpa Al's Hayrides
Papa's Pumpkin Patch partnered with Grandpa Al's Hayrides(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s opening weekend for a local fall favorite with a new spin this year.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has moved across the fence and teamed up with Grandpa Al’s Hayrides. Activities are spaced out for coronavirus precautions.

Chase Dauenhauer, owns Grandpa Al’s Hayrides. He said this is a dream come true.

“As that young child when I was a kid, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch was one of my favorite places to be. One, I got to spend time with one of my heroes, my grandpa. And then outside of that, you get to enjoy the color of the pumpkins,” said Dauenhauer.

