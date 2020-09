MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - An early morning fire destroyed a maintenance shed at Kist Livestock in Mandan. A viewer shared a video of the fire with us.

The Mandan Fire Department was called to the fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday as heavy smoke and flames were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet know.

No people or animals were hurt.

