Bismarck church and Missouri non-profit donate groceries to hundreds of families

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than six months into the pandemic, some families are feeling the effects when it comes to buying groceries.

A church in Bismarck partnered with a non-profit from Missouri to help some local families fill their cupboards. Convoy of Hope hauled 28 pallets of food to the church earlier in the week. Saturday, volunteers at Capital Christian Center gave out groceries to 500 families impacted by COVID-19.

“Well it makes our happy and our heart is full that we can bless our community. We’re just thankful we can do it,” said Capital Christian Center Pastor, Daniel Kent.

Pastor Kent said they plan to deliver any leftover food to a homeless shelter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.