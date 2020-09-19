UND creates COVID-19 training program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College and universities across the state had a lot to prepare for this fall including creating smart restart plans.

The University of North Dakota however, created a COVID-19 training program to prepare it’s campus community for all the changes they will see this fall.

According to the UND website, the training provides a high-level overview of how students, faculty and staff can support the health and safety of the campus community and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The training takes approximately 40-45 minutes to complete, including a 10-question learning assessment.

“We want to make sure that all on-campus students, faculty and staff are aware of their responsibilities as members of our campus community,” said UND Vice President for Health Affairs, Joshua Wynne.

All students were required to complete training by the time they arrived on campus and faculty and staff were required to complete it by the end of August.

