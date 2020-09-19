Advertisement

The general election ballot is finalized, but another election lawsuit could change it

By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The November ballot has been finalized, but another election lawsuit has come forward. The state Democratic party is seeking to remove Republican Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, of District 4 from the ballot.

The District 4 Chairman of the Democratic-NPL Party, Kenton Onstad, has filed a lawsuit, claiming Rep. Terry Jones actually lives in Wyoming, and is therefore ineligible to run for re-election.

But with the general election ballot finalized last month, is it too little too late for the party to attempt to remove someone from the ballot?

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said the official ballot has never been changed after it has been finalized for as long as he’s been in office. He said his office is continuing ballot processing as normal as military-overseas ballots had to be sent out today.

“If we have to do something, we’ll figure out how to do it. At this point, I’m legally obligated to follow the law as it is now,” said Secretary Jaeger.

In the last election in 2018, the contents of the ballot weren’t in question, but an oversite did cause 8,000 ballots to be reprinted. “Ballots had to be reprinted in Mercer County because a candidate’s name was left off of the ballot,” said Communications Director for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, Alex Rohr.

Rohr said the Democratic Insurance Commissioner that was removed from the ballot due to residency issues last month set a precedent that could now remove Jones from the ballot.

Jones argues his residency shouldn’t be in question.

“When we brought our business up here to North Dakota, I didn’t even think about being a registered agent back on the family farm and it’s a technical oversite, I take full responsibility for that,” said Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town.

If the State Supreme Court does remove Jones from the ballot, three other candidates are also vying for one of the House seats in the district.

The Democratic-NPL Party’s case will be heard by the North Dakota Supreme Court on Monday. With absentee ballots being sent out Thursday, they’ll need to make a quick decision.

