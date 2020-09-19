Advertisement

Saturday: 5.8% daily rate; 6,742 tests, 379 positive

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.8% Saturday. There are 78 people currently hospitalized (+1 since yesterday) with 7.6% of ICU beds occupied.

Of the 6,742 tests conducted, 379 were positive. There were 8 new deaths reported. There have been 17,607 confirmed cases in North Dakota, 3,096 of which remain active.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,742 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

576,672 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

379 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

17,607 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.78% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,096 – Total Active Cases

+110 Individuals from yesterday

259 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (213 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,319 – Total recovered since pandemic began

78 – Currently Hospitalized

+1 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (192 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note: Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 1-13 days ago.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County - 4
  • Benson County – 13
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 58
  • Cass County – 72
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Dunn County – 5
  • Emmons County - 23
  • Grand Forks County – 7
  • Griggs County – 1
  • Hettinger County - 3
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 3
  • Logan County – 6
  • McIntosh County - 2
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • McLean County - 20
  • Mercer County - 6
  • Morton County – 24
  • Mountrail County - 4
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 3
  • Ransom County - 3
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County – 8
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County – 5
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 49
  • Stutsman County – 4
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 18
  • Williams County – 15

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

