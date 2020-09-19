Results from Tuesday COVID-19 mass testing at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. - We’re learning more about the results of a COVID-19 mass testing event at Minot State University earlier this week.

According to MSU communications, 38 people tested positive, out of 367 tests administered, as of Friday afternoon. As of Friday, there are 105 active cases, and 60 people have recovered. The university is monitoring 312 close contacts.

The school is staying with its current plan that allows for a mixture of in-person, distance, and hyflex learning.

School officials continue to update their COVID dashboard on the university’s website: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

