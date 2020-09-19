North Dakota current, former politicians remember the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota politicians, past and present, are remembering the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday at age 87.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, posted the following statement on Twitter:

“Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for more than 2 decades. The second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, she will be remembered as a trailblazer who devoted her life to serving the American people. Mikey & I send sincere condolences to her loved ones.”

Former Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-ND, posted the following statements on Twitter:

“My thoughts and prayers tonight are for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a champion for women’s rights and a strong Supreme Court Justice on so many important issues! America will miss RBG!..... As a U.S. Senator, one of my proudest days was my vote to confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Serve on the Supreme Court in 1993. America is a better place because she was there! God bless her! I am so very sad tonight!”

