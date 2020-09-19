Advertisement

Deputies issue 55 distracted driving citations in 3-day sting operation

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, deputies issued more than a dozen citations to drivers who were using their cell phones on the road.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was conducting one of its many overtime stings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly nine people are killed every day as a result of distracted driving.

As a way to cut down on crashes and fatalities the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is watching drivers closely.

And for those who are caught looking down? A $100 citation.

As deputies prepare for the final sting of the month, they have their target set on north Bismarck.

“Typically we work on the outskirts of town when we’re doing distracted driving. Simply because it’s an easier violation to see, with larger amounts of traffic,” said Dustin Olson, Lieutenant of enforcement division.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has an undercover deputy walking on a corner, looking for drivers on their phones while at the stoplight.

“The indicator is obviously people looking down. You can tell they’re not paying attention to the roadway,” said Lt. Olson.

Down the road, four deputies are on stand-by, pulling people over as they make it through the light.

As technology evolves, deputies are seeing hearing more excuses for cell phone use.

“The gentleman was snapchatting while at the light, so he will be receiving a citation for $100,” said Joe Gibbs, a Deputy.

Through the month of September, officers handed out 55 citations to distracted drivers.

Consultants at Eide Chrysler say vehicles are expanding their ability to decrease distracted driving.

“Technology is really evolving to make everyone safer on the road,” said Jaden Jangula, Delivery Coordinator at Eide Chrysler.

Including handsfree texting.

Bluetooth and Apple Car Play also allow drivers to make phone calls, use GPS and change music, all while both hands remain on the wheel.

During the distracted driving campaign, deputies we’re able to look for other traffic violations,  such as suspended licenses, and improper restraints for children.

