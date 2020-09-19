Advertisement

County by County, September 18, 2020

County by County
County by County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As the week wraps up, we bring you the last county by county of the week, where many counties in the KMOT viewing area are kicking off fun fall events.

--

In Mountrail County, the garden club and Stanley’s farmers market is hosting their 5th annual Fall Harvest Festival and flea!

This fall festival will be at Stanley Park, Sept. 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There will be vendors selling a wide variety of items, food, pumpkins, live music, and even axe throwing.

For a full list of events and vendors that will be there head over to Mountrail County Garden Club’s Facebook page

--

Keeping with the fall theme, Rugby is also having a harvest festival hosted by Prairie Village Museum.

Rugby’s harvest festival is Sept. 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Prairie Village Museum

There will be food, trucks, lots of vendors and a farmers market.

--

Over to Ward County, Nothern Infidels Motorcycle Club is putting on their fifth annual turkey run.

The turkey run kicks off, Sept. 19 at the clubhouse on 4th Avenue NW.

Registration is at 12:00 p.m. and kickstand are up at 1:00 p.m.

It is $20 per bike and $30 with a passenger.

The money raised goes toward a holiday meal for local families that may not be able to enjoy one.

Donations will also be accepted. All street legal vehicles are welcome to join.

--

Last but certainly not least, to Rolette county. Rolla is having a straw bale decorating contest.

You can register your team by going to Rolla’s Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or calling the Golden Rule at 477-3891.

The deadline to register is Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The contest is limited to first 30 teams to register

Bales need to be decorated by Oct. 4 and winners will be announced Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The general election ballot is finalized, but another election lawsuit could change it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The November ballot has been finalized, but another election lawsuit has come forward. The state Democratic party is seeking to remove Republican Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, of District 4 from the ba

News

UND creates COVID-19 training program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The training takes approximately 40-45 minutes to complete, including a 10-question learning assessment.

News

Results from Tuesday COVID-19 mass testing at Minot State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The school is staying with its current plan that allows for a mixture of in-person, distance, and hyflex learning.

News

Deputies issue 55 distracted driving citations in 3-day sting operation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Thursday, deputies issued more than a dozen citations to drivers who were using their cell phones on the road.

Latest News

News

Artfest’s Tribute to Band Day Kicks-Off Saturday in Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
Although this year’s Band Day might not look the other 92 that preceded it, the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau is still working hard to provide the community with something speci

News

Fr. Josh Ehli speaks about having Covid-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
It was a heavy day of COVID 19 testing in North Dakota Thursday, and the number of positives seems to reflect that.

News

Auto derby and classic car auction this weekend in Rolla

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
An auto derby and classic car auction is taking over Rolla this Saturday.

News

Fuel the Fight winner gets free gas for a year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Trinity Health foundation raised more than $65,000 that will go to helping cancer patients with transportation costs, and one supporter of the cause walked away with free gas for a year.

News

DoD sends $6.3 million for new Magic City Discovery Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Department of Defense has announced a nearly $6.3 million grant for the Magic City Discovery Center.

News

Good boy: Ward County K-9 helps with large fentanyl bust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Ward County Sheriff said K-9 Baxi alerted to the drugs, which allowed investigators to obtain the warrant that led to the historic six-figure fentanyl seizure.