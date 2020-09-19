County by County, September 18, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – As the week wraps up, we bring you the last county by county of the week, where many counties in the KMOT viewing area are kicking off fun fall events.

--

In Mountrail County, the garden club and Stanley’s farmers market is hosting their 5th annual Fall Harvest Festival and flea!

This fall festival will be at Stanley Park, Sept. 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There will be vendors selling a wide variety of items, food, pumpkins, live music, and even axe throwing.

For a full list of events and vendors that will be there head over to Mountrail County Garden Club’s Facebook page

--

Keeping with the fall theme, Rugby is also having a harvest festival hosted by Prairie Village Museum.

Rugby’s harvest festival is Sept. 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Prairie Village Museum

There will be food, trucks, lots of vendors and a farmers market.

--

Over to Ward County, Nothern Infidels Motorcycle Club is putting on their fifth annual turkey run.

The turkey run kicks off, Sept. 19 at the clubhouse on 4th Avenue NW.

Registration is at 12:00 p.m. and kickstand are up at 1:00 p.m.

It is $20 per bike and $30 with a passenger.

The money raised goes toward a holiday meal for local families that may not be able to enjoy one.

Donations will also be accepted. All street legal vehicles are welcome to join.

--

Last but certainly not least, to Rolette county. Rolla is having a straw bale decorating contest.

You can register your team by going to Rolla’s Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or calling the Golden Rule at 477-3891.

The deadline to register is Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The contest is limited to first 30 teams to register

Bales need to be decorated by Oct. 4 and winners will be announced Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.