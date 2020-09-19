Advertisement

Charitable food grant program announced

By John Salling
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring announced a new grant program this week to better serve those people on the margin.

The program provides funding for freezers, coolers, dehydrators, and other tools that help people preserve meat, fruits, and vegetables so that organizations in the state can better serve seniors, the homeless, and those struggling to get by.

“We have limited space in some of our food pantries, our soup kitchens, our senior citizen centers. Churches are providing some of these services also, plus we have small grocers in some of our communities that really serve a lot of that public,” said Goehring.

The grants distributed $2 million across the state.

