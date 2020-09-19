Advertisement

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the memory and longstanding service of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away today at age 87. Ginsberg had served on the Supreme Court since 1993.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code. Once that date has been established, another notification will be sent to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.

