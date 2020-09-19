Artfest’s Tribute to Band Day Kicks-Off Saturday in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although this year’s Band Day might not look the other 92 that preceded it, the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau is still working hard to provide the community with something special.

Traditionally held over Mother’s Day weekend, the annual parade consisting of marching bands and floats was postponed until September after schools transitioned to distance learning and other events were canceled due to COVID-19.

Once the CVB determined a parade would not be feasible this year, they partnered with the James Memorial Art Center to celebrate the overall concept by hosting a day of music, food vendors, and an art exhibit called “Band Day Through the Years” showcasing historical images and old band uniforms.

“I mean, Band Day is such an integral part of Williston. It’s our longest-running tradition, our longest-running festival at over 90 years old. So, I think the community does appreciate having something that they can go to that not everybody is packed into one tiny area, which obviously right now we don’t want,” said Sabrina Ramey with the CVB.

“Artfest with a Tribute to Band Day” kicks-off at Harmon Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of vendors and activities, visit the Band Day Facebook page to learn more.

