29-year-old man arrested in connection with homicide in Williston

(AP)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On September 19th, 2020 at approximately 3:09 a.m., the Williston Police Department responded to a call for service of an unresponsive female in the 2200 block of 29th avenue west. Upon arrival a 34-year-old female was located and pronounced dead.

The Williston Police Department has taken Tevin Dewayne Freeman into custody in relation to the homicide investigation and charges are pending. It is believed this incident is an act of domestic violence.

Assisting with the investigation is the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Williams’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

