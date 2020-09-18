Water park coming to Turtle Mountains

BELCOURT, N.D. – Members of the Turtle Mountain tribe gathered at the Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino Thursday to celebrate the start of a new addition to the hotel totaling more than $10 million.

Chairman Jamie Azure and tribal council members all had their chance to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Turtle Mountain Water Park.

The primary architect for the project Mike Laverdure, who is also a member of the tribe, has been a part of the casino’s development since the beginning, and said culture will blend into architecture to tell the Chippewa people’s story of The Great Flood.

“'We’re going to put that story down on billboards and signs within the projects so they’ll learn the story of the great flood and the creation of North America, so it’s really a great opportunity for cultural storytelling as well as providing this amazing wate park amenity to the community,” said Laverdure.

The water park will add an additional 30,000 square feet to the casino.

Construction is set to begin within the next few weeks.

As for the casino itself, they reopened some operations earlier this month with enhanced health guidelines, and will reopen other areas in phases.

