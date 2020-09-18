State budget is holding steady, despite negative oil production predictions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Demand for oil is low and production is down, which is concerning, because North Dakota funds lots of programs and projects off of a healthy oil and gas industry. But, overall, the state budget seems to be holding steady.

North Dakota budget projections are at $77 million, or 2.5 percent, above the original forecast for the biennium.

“Our budget stabilization fund is full. Other fund balances are higher than expected. And so that interest income is higher than expected, we would expect that to continue to track,” said Office of Management and Budget Director, Joe Morrissette.

What’s usually a volatile market is now flatlining, as the Office of Management and Budget numbers show in their September revenue forecast of oil price and production. Department of Mineral Resources leaders said they’re falling 25 to 30 percent short of projected revenues.

“The general fund is going to be fine for this biennium. The other buckets are going to struggle, they will not all fill,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Tribal government budgets that heavily rely on oil and gas revenues, like the Fort Berthold Reservation, are struggling amidst production declines.

“We’ve lost a lot of money. Of course, the price of a barrel of oil going down to negative 37, the shut-in wells that have occurred by a number of companies, reduced production...put that all together, perfect storm,” said MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

Chairman Fox said the federal CARES Act funding they received equals only about 30 percent of their lost revenue.

The Budget section is expected to meet at the end of October for another update on the state’s finances going into the legislative session.

