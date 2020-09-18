New 4K scoreboard installed at Minot’s Maysa Arena

MINOT, N.D. – The Maysa Arena ice crew got to work Friday installing a brand-new scoreboard above the Pepsi Rink, with costs completely covered by Northern Bottling Company and Pepsi of Minot.

The scoreboard offers a four-sided 4K video screen and a scrolling ticker around the bottom. Jarrod Olson, the director of operations for the Minot Park District, said he can’t wait to see the project completed on Sept. 24.

“It was pretty exciting. It’s been a little bit of planning, but in less than a week we’ll have it up and ready for a great fan experience,” said Olson.

The existing scoreboard will be placed above the Eck Rink at Maysa Arena.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.