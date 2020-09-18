ND Dem’s sue to get legislator off ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, is being accused of illegally running for election for North Dakota’s House District 4.

The state Democratic-NPL Party has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to get him removed from the ballot due to residency concerns, claiming he lives in Wyoming.

Representative Jones is currently a registered agent of Jones Brothers Enterprises, LLC in Wyoming, a company he started with his brother. Jones also owns residential property in Wyoming.

“His name should be stricken from the ballot, so voters can elect someone to pass North Dakota laws who is actually willing to follow them,” Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said.

“I’ve been a resident here in North Dakota for long time. We’re getting that fixed. It’s a technicality that I wasn’t aware of and I apologize for any confusion this may have cause anyone.”

This lawsuit comes shortly after Democrats lost their battle in the Supreme Court after their Insurance Commissioner candidate failed to be eligible for the November vote.

