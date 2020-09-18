Minot State selects director of new Looyenga Leadership Center

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University announced Jim Sturm as its Looyenga Leadership Center Director.

In November, Roger and Ann Looyenga announced they would be gifting $1 million to MSU to develop a new leadership certificate and concentration courses.

Sturm has worked in higher education for more than 30 years, and moved from Buffalo, N.Y. to take the director job.

Sturm has taught leadership classes and served as a vice president, vice provost, and a dean at the university level.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.